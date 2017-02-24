Seaside Heights Readies For Plunge

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – Stands were busy stocking games of chance as the scent of sausage and peppers hung in the air. This time tomorrow, the boardwalk and beach would be packed with thousands of people for the annual Polar Bear Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics.

February 25, registration opens at 9 a.m. with the plunge around 1:30 p.m.

A day ahead of the event, which last year raised $1.7 million for charity, event tents were going up on the beach and Ocean County Sheriff’s office was reading its station and viewpoint for the plunge.

With the day’s temperature in the high 50s, plenty of folks were enjoying a mild February day on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk. By 12:30 p.m., traffic heading into Seaside from the mainland had continued to build, with the merge to one lane in place for Route 37 causing additional delays.

Officials warned that the eastbound bridge’s winter closure for repairs, forcing traffic east via the westbound span, would cause high demand February 25 for the Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge.

