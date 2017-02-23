Protesters Take To Downtown Toms River

By
Catherine Galioto
-

OCEAN COUNTY – Several dozen folks waited for Rep. Tom MacArthur to arrive, for a scheduled radio interview at the Townsquare Media building in downtown Toms River.

Some supporters came out as well as those opposed. (Photo by Catherine Galioto)
Many were chanting and holding signs with anti-Trump messages, while others showed up in support. Several police officers stood nearby helping to direct vehicle traffic as crowds spilled into Robbins Street.

MacArthur was criticized for not holding a town hall with constituents, instead hosting a conference-call style event. Crowds downtown chanted “You can’t run, you can’t stall, all we wants a town hall.”
Mitch Seim of Brick with his anti-Trump sign. (Photo by Catherine Galioto)

