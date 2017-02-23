Protesters Take To Downtown Toms River

OCEAN COUNTY – Several dozen folks waited for Rep. Tom MacArthur to arrive, for a scheduled radio interview at the Townsquare Media building in downtown Toms River.

Many were chanting and holding signs with anti-Trump messages, while others showed up in support. Several police officers stood nearby helping to direct vehicle traffic as crowds spilled into Robbins Street.

MacArthur was criticized for not holding a town hall with constituents, instead hosting a conference-call style event. Crowds downtown chanted “You can’t run, you can’t stall, all we wants a town hall.”