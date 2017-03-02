Polar Plunge Raises $1.8M For Special Olympics

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – They came from all over New Jersey to take the plunge — a dip in the ocean to benefit Special Olympics. All in all, an estimated 7,000 people took the dip for the 24th annual Seaside Heights Polar Plunge.

With crowds arriving around 9 a.m. to fog, the mid 50s air temperature helped to make for one of the milder plunges in a while. The water was around 45 degrees but that didn’t stop participants.

Last year, jumpers and onlookers helped raise $1.7 million. According to organizers, this year’s plunge surpassed the goal to raise a record-breaking $1.8 million.