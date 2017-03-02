Polar Plunge Raises $1.8M For Special Olympics

Catherine Galioto
(Photo by Fred Walker)

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – They came from all over New Jersey to take the plunge — a dip in the ocean to benefit Special Olympics. All in all, an estimated 7,000 people took the dip for the 24th annual Seaside Heights Polar Plunge.

(Photo by Fred Walker)

With crowds arriving around 9 a.m. to fog, the mid 50s air temperature helped to make for one of the milder plunges in a while. The water was around 45 degrees but that didn’t stop participants.

Last year, jumpers and onlookers helped raise $1.7 million. According to organizers, this year’s plunge surpassed the goal to raise a record-breaking $1.8 million.

