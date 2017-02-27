Annual OCVTS Chef’s Night Out March 6

OCEAN COUNTY – The countdown has begun! The 21st Annual International Chef’s Night Out is Monday, March 6th, at the Pine Belt Arena from 6 to 9 p.m.

With over 45 of your favorite local restaurants, caterers, bakeries, specialty shops and wine and beverage distributors all under one roof, organizers guarantee an awesome evening of delicious entertainment!

There will be an incredible gift auction – featuring over 50 gift baskets, including 6 vacation packages and a private cooking class for 10 with Joe Leone.

One lucky person will walk away with the night’s grand prize raffle valued up to 10 thousand dollars!

To purchase tickets go to ocvtschefsnightout.org.

For more information call Sharon Noble at 732-473-3100 ext 3177 or Marcelle Turano 732-779-9925.

Chef’s Night Out is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Education. The Foundation was established in 1994 to help ensure a quality education for the students of Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS). It was formed by a group of corporate and community leaders in Ocean County. The Foundation provides funding through scholarships for OCVTS students and grants which allows OCVTS instructors and staff to purchase equipment and materials to enhance their training curriculum.