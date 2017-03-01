Ocean County Lieutenant Faces Theft, Drug Charge

OCEAN COUNTY – A lieutenant in the county sheriff’s office has been arrested and charged with theft and drug possession after cocaine reserved for canine training drills was found missing.

Lt. John C. Adams, 40, is charged with second degree official misconduct, second degree theft and third degree possession of cocaine and turned himself in at noon today, March 1, at the Toms River Police Department. Adams, of Toms River, was suspended without pay.

An investigation conducted with the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Federal Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau alleges that Adams personally used cocaine that was kept in storage for canine officer training.

Adams worked in the Canine Unit and was a certified canine handler and a certified canine handler instructor, according to a statement from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the statement, released by Prosecutor’s Office Spokesperson Al Della Fave, “The investigation revealed that on May 15, 2015, Lt. Adams, who was assigned to the Canine Unit, legitimately came into possession of cocaine for the purpose of training canines to detect the drug. He worked within the unit as a certified canine handler and a certified canine handler instructor. Between May 15, 2015 and February 11, 2017, cocaine was determined to be missing from the location within the Sheriff’s Department where it was kept for periodic training. Subsequent investigation alleges that Adams had diverted the cocaine to his own personal use.”

Adams, an employee of the sheriff’s department since July 2000, was issued his complaint summons and the Superior Court will schedule his first appearance.

According to the Ocean County Politics website, Adams is the grandson of the late Ocean County Sheriff William Polhemus. That information has not been confirmed by authorities.