OCEAN COUNTY – All branches of the Ocean County Library will be closed February 20 in observance of Presidents Day.

All branches of the Ocean County Library will reopen February 21.

The library encourages its customers to use the library’s online resources including: databases, ebooks and emagazines, and online classes which are available 24-7 through its website theoceancountylibrary.org.

For more information contact Ocean County Library at its website or call the operator at 732-349-6200.