Narcotics Enforcement Officers Seize 140 Bags Of Heroin During Car Stop

MANCHESTER – A Bayville man was arrested on numerous drug charges following a motor vehicle stop by members of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team.

The 39-year-old male was arrested and charged with narcotics offenses after he was found to be in possession of a large quantity of heroin when officers stopped his vehicle on Route 37 near the Toms River border.

On Friday evening, February 24, members of the Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team were conducting surveillance in the Summit Park section of the Township when they observed a 1997, Honda Accord and its operator engaging in suspicious activity. The male was surveilled as he left the area and was stopped on Route 37 near the Toms River border for a motor vehicle violation. During the course of the stop, he was found to have in his possession 140 wax folds of heroin. The heroin was seized by the officers and the male was taken into custody without incident.

After being processed, he was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, loitering to obtain a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on criminal summonses pending a court appearance.

Assisting with this investigation were members of the Manchester Township Police Department’s Patrol Bureau as well as Toms River Township Police K-9 Officer Buhowski and his partner Gunnar.

Residents are reminded that drug tips can be reported to the Manchester Police anonymously at 732-657-6111 or online via the Department’s website, manchesterpolicenj.com, by clicking the “Tip Line” link.