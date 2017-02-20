LIFS To Present Screening Of “Spaghetti Man”

Lighthouse International Film Society Screening

Spaghetti Man

Filmmaker Q & A

Saturday, March 18, 2017

7:00 p.m.

Long Beach Island Museum

129 Engleside Ave,

Beach Haven, NJ 08008

Admission: $5

Free: LIFS members

Spaghetti Man is a fresh, hilarious and classic spoof on life! If you love the 4 Big S’s: spaghetti, soup, super heroes and silliness; the screening of Spaghetti Man at the Long Beach Island Museum is definitely up your alley. In Mark Potts’ new film, Spaghetti Man, all you need is a microwave malfunction and some spaghetti to save the day. Clark doesn’t care about you. He doesn’t care about the world. He barely cares about himself. But after an incident with an old bowl of spaghetti and a malfunctioning microwave, he becomes a superhero that can fight crime with the power of spaghetti. However, you have to pay him. Skype Q&A with Mark Potts following the screening.

Tickets available at door.