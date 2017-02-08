Job Fair For Veterans And Families Set For February 27

OCEAN COUNTY – The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development, along with the Ocean County Workforce Development Board and the Toms River Elks Lodge #1875 will be hosting a job fair for veterans and their families.

The job fair is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the Elks Lodge, 600 Washington Street in Toms River.

“With Ocean County being home to over 60,000 veterans, this is a great opportunity for veterans and their families to come out and see what kind of jobs are available to them,” said Ocean County Freeholder Deputy Director Gerry P. Little, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Veterans Services Bureau.

Little noted that as a result of their training and time spent in the military veterans make outstanding employees.

“They are self-reliant self-starters, who as a result of their time in the military are disciplined and understand a mission and will carry it out,” he said. “Our veterans are known to display characteristics of loyalty and reliability. They would bring all of these positive aspects to a job.”

Employers from both private and public sectors are scheduled to be available at the job fair. Those looking for a job should come with resumes ready and dressed appropriately for interviews.

“This event is an important cooperative effort involving the state and county governments and local organizations all coming together to help veterans get back in the community work place,” said Ocean County Freeholder Director Joseph H. Vicari. “We take great pride in our veterans here in Ocean County. They have made great sacrifices and it’s a privilege to give back to them.”

Veterans can pre-register online at http://lwd.state.nj.us/formsapp/form/94 (preferred) or at the registration desk on the day of the event.

Employers looking to get involved can pre-register online at http://lwd.state.nj.us/formsapp/form/76. Those who complete the form should print out the confirmation to bring to the event.

For additional information call 732-286-5616.