Gymnastics Coach Arrested For Sending Pornographic Images

TOMS RIVER – In late January a mother reported finding pornographic materials on her 13-year-old daughter’s Instagram account.

Toms River Detective Jon Turner conducted an investigation that led to the February 16 arrest of a 19-year-old male who resides in Jackson Township. It was determined that the images had been sent to the girl by the male, her gymnastics coach Bradley Dahncke; who worked at a private facility in Ocean County.

Dahncke, who has now been terminated from his job, was charged with seven counts of distribution of pornographic material to a minor. He was initially lodged in the Ocean County Jail on a no bail warrant. He has subsequently been released pending a future court date.

There is no indication that any inappropriate physical contact was made between the young girl and Dahncke.