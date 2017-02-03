Free Potassium Iodide (KI) Tablets From The Health Department

The Ocean County Health Department is providing free potassium iodide (KI) pills to people who live or work within a 10-mile radius of the Oyster Creek Nuclear Generating Station.

The free pills are being offered at four convenient locations throughout the county or at the Ocean County Health Department. “KI is being offered as a preparedness measure and not in response to any imminent danger or threat.

The tablets are being offered to those living or working in these areas: Barnegat Light, Barnegat Township, Beachwood, Beach Haven, Berkeley Township, Toms River, Harvey Cedars, Island Heights, Lacey Township, Long Beach Township, Pine Beach, Ocean Township (Waretown), Ocean Gate, Seaside Park, Ship Bottom, South Toms River, Stafford, and Surf City,” said Ocean County Freeholder Deputy Director Gerry P. Little, Liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health.

Health Department officials are asking residents to check their current supply to identify if their pills are due to expire in March 2017. Residents with pills expected to expire may bring their old pills and trade them in for new ones. Daniel E. Regenye, OCHD Public Health Coordinator, said, “Potassium iodide, an ingredient found in table salt, can provide protection for the thyroid gland from radioactive iodine and can reduce the risk of thyroid cancer after a nuclear emergency. If this should occur, public health officials would tell you when to take the KI tablet. Only one dose is recommended, more could increase the risk of side effects.”

Four sites, including dates, and times, have been set up for this distribution:

Berkley Township, Central Regional High School (East Entrance)

509 Forest Hills Parkway

Bayville, New Jersey

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

4PM – 7PM

Lacey Township – Lacey Township Community Center

101 North Main Street., Forked River

Tuesday, Feb 28, 2017

3:00pm to 7:30pm

Waretown – Ocean County Fire and First Aid Training Center

200 Volunteer Way, Waretown

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

3:00pm to 7:30pm

Ocean County Southern Service Center

179 South Main Street, Manahawkin

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

4:00pm to 7:30pm

In addition to these four sites, KI pills will also be distributed at the Ocean County

Health Department at 175 Sunset Avenue, Toms River during the hours of 9AM until 4PM.

Residents who wish to receive KI tablets must bring some type of identification to show that they live or work within the 10 mile Emergency Planning Zone (EPZ) area, such as driver’s license, property tax record, utility bill, employee ID card, paycheck stub. Additionally, one family member can pick up tablets for all members of the family. All KI sites will distribute fact sheets which include dosage and any other applicable information.

If you have any questions regarding KI tablets and distribution, please call 732-341-9700, ext. 7503. You can also visit the Health Department website at ochd.org.