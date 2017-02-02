Free Clinical Health Screenings Available To Women In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – Community Medical Center’s Community Health Services, a RWJ Barnabas Health facility, through a grant provided by the NJ Department of Health and Senior Services, coordinates the NJ Cancer Education and Early Detection program in Ocean County. Currently, free clinical health screenings are available to uninsured women in Ocean County.

The program provides free clinical breast examinations, mammograms, cervical exams and pap smears to uninsured women between the ages of 40 and 64. To qualify for the program, participants must meet specific income requirements.

A clinic will be held at the Ocean County Health Department, 175 Sunset Avenue, Toms River, on February 10 from 1 to 2:30 pm.

Additional clinics will be held at Family Planning Center locations in Lakewood at 290 River Avenue and Manahawkin at 1173 Beacon Ave. Call for details.

Appointments are required. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 732-557-3202.