SEASIDE PARK – There will be a temporary water main shutdown affecting D Street from Ocean Avenue to Central Avenue on February 16 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The rain date is February 17.

This scheduled water interruption is necessary to make replacements or repairs to the water distribution system.

Customers who experience any problems related to the interruption of water service may contact the Seaside Park Water Department at 732-793-5100.