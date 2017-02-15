County: 1 OD Every 3.5 Days, 1 Narcan Save Per Day

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office released the most recent statistics regarding the deaths due to overdoses and saves using the chemical naloxone, commonly known under the brand name Narcan.
The following figures were accurate as of the morning of February 15:
- 2012: 53 overdoses.
- 2013: 112 overdoses.
- 2014: 104 overdoses. The county began using Narcan in April, and had 129 reversals.
- 2015: 120 overdoses. 272 Narcan reversals.
- 2016: 205 overdoses. 502 Narcan reversals. This number has increased throughout the beginning of 2017 as toxicology reports have come in.
- 2017: 13 overdoses. 46 Narcan reversals. This amounts to 1 death every 3.5 days and 1 Narcan reversal per day for 2017.