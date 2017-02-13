TOMS RIVER – The Ocean County Library’s Cultural Awareness Team partnered with Parents of Autistic Children to invite families and caregivers to the Autism Resource Fair at the Toms River Branch, 101 Washington St. on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Attendees will meet more than 30 organizations, practices and Autism experts. This event includes light fare, crafts and sensory story time for kids, keynote speakers, and a performance by Mr. Scott the Music Man.

Keynote speakers for the event include: Gary Weitzen, executive director of POAC Autism Services, and Eileen Shakelee, author of the blog “Autism with a Side of Fries.”

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is not required, walk-ins are welcome. For more information go to the library’s website at theoceancountylibrary.org or contact Wendi Smolowitz at 732-928-4400, ext. 3830.