Auditions Set For “Hairspray”

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ashley Lauren Foundation Theatre Ensemble, the theatrical arm of The Ashley Lauren Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing hope and help to children throughout New Jersey who suffer from cancer through financial, material and emotional support, will be holding auditions for the Broadway Musical HAIRSPRAY at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Route 88, Pt. Pleasant, NJ.

Performances will be held at The Strand Theater, Lakewood, NJ on July 14, 15 & 16.

The Ashley Lauren Foundation Theatre Ensemble was recently named the winner of the Engage Toms River Giving Tuesday Theater Group Challenge Adjudicator’s Choice Award for their musical comedy performance of Shrek, the Musical. They were judged by two professional adjudicators, Tony Petito and Carlyle Owens. The audience had one-third of the vote, and their applause was measured by a decibel reader. They won $5,000 for their performance at the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts at Ocean County College.

The 1950’s are out and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. It’s 1962 in Baltimore and the lovable plus-size teen, Tracy Turnblad has only one desire – to dance on the popular “Corny Collins show.” When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star. She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob, Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network… all without denting her ‘do!

For complete audition information and character descriptions, please visit our website kidz-4-kidznj.com or contact Liz Burns at lburnsalfte@gmail.com.