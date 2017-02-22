JACKSON – The Air Force will host a PFOS/PFOA Open House from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28 at the Christa McAuliffe Middle School cafeteria in Jackson Township to inform the community on the off-base drinking water sampling program.

Residents are invited to attend at any time during the open house to hear representatives from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the Air Force, US Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency provide information and answer questions.

For more information, visit the JB MDL PFOS/PFOA information page at jointbasemdl.af.mil or call the JB MDL Public Affairs Office at 609-754-2104.