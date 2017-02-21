3-D Drinking, Drugging And Driving…Always A Choice, Never An Accident

OCEAN COUNTY – The problem is sobering. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs tragically impacts the lives of residents of Ocean County every year. That’s why the Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) Intoxicated Driver Resource Center (IDRC) continues to drive home the anti-DUI message with its annual 3-D event being held at the Ocean County Mall Center Court on February 24.

“This effort brings a heightened awareness to the critical issue of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The 3-D program offers our residents the opportunity to garner information on addiction, recognizing an addiction problem, prevention options, education and consequences,” said Ocean County Freeholder Deputy Director Gerry P. Little, Liaison to the Ocean County Board of Health.

The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will showcase Simulated DUI Stops and Fatal Vision Goggle demonstrations.

Congressman Thomas MacArthur, Co-Chair of the Bi-Partisan Task Force to Combat the Heroin Epidemic, will headline a roster of guest speakers.

Daniel Regenye, OCHD Public Health Coordinator said, “3-D is a unique, one-stop shop opportunity with attendees that include state and county officials, alcohol and drug abuse treatment providers and members of the law enforcement and education community.”

For more information, call Peter Curatolo at 732-341-9700, ext. 7685.