21st Annual Chef’s Night Out Set For March 6th

OCEAN COUNTY – The Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Education will host the 21st Annual International Chef’s Night Out on Monday, March 6 at the Pine Belt Arena, Toms River from 6 to 9 p.m.

Dozens of area restaurants, caterers, bakeries, specialty stores and beverage distributors are expected to participate. For the $60 admission fee (advance ticket price) attendees may sample an extensive variety of sweet and savory delicacies as well as some of the area’s fine wines and beverages.

Chef’s Night Out is the largest fundraising event of the year for the Foundation. In addition to the magnificent food and beverage offerings there will be a 50/50 raffle, themed-gift basket raffles and door prizes. Tickets are $60. in advance and $75 at the door.

For more information call Sharon Noble at 732-473-3100 x3177 or Marcelle Turano 732-779-9925.

To purchase tickets go to ocvtschefsnightout.org.

All proceeds benefit the Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Education.

The Ocean County Foundation for Vocational Technical Education was established in 1994 to help ensure a quality education for the students of Ocean County Vocational Technical School (OCVTS). It was formed by a group of corporate and community leaders in Ocean County. The Foundation provides funding through scholarships for OCVTS students and grants which allows OCVTS instructors and staff to purchase equipment and materials to enhance their training curriculum.