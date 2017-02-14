Fighting For Her Son’s Life, Local Family Creates Heroin Nonprofit

NEW JERSEY – Years ago Lynn Regan owned and operated day care centers, and called her family life with her husband Mark and three children “Barney-land,” an ode to the purple dinosaur who sang “I love you, you love me.” The family owned a farm in Farmingdale; her oldest son, Daniel, was a high school athlete, and her two younger daughters were model children and students.

By her description today, 90 percent of her home is dedicated to running, with Daniel and daughter Ashley, “Coming Full Circle: Loud N Clear Foundation,” a nonprofit drug abuse prevention and recovery service.

The career move was not something Lynn ever envisioned. But fighting for her son’s life shifted the family’s course, where careers were exchanged for life missions.

Daniel shares his full story at CFC’s website, healingus.org. With his blue eyes and wide smile, he and his picture-perfect family had a picture-perfect life. He was the “golden son” who captained the high school swim team, made good grades, and got into college. His parents did what all parents are told to do, faithfully telling him drugs were bad.

But the family’s life changed when Mark’s son Simon showed up at age 16. Simon was from England and had an alcoholic mother. He had struggled in England, only to find his father and his family living comfortably in the states. The family was constantly at the police station that first month; Simon wasn’t doing drugs, he was robbing cars “for no apparent reason,” other than to get attention, Lynn said.

Daniel idolized his older brother and wanted to fit in with the older teens. When he smoked his first joint at Simon’s pressuring, he liked it.

“He taught me how to smoke pot, but I still chose to do it. I still had a mom and dad that sat there and told me not to do it the 12 years of my life before I decided to smoke,” Daniel said. “I don’t blame him for anything.”

The infrequent toking became a daily habit. It was his older brother who also urged him to try cocaine. Again, Daniel loved how it made him feel. Eventually, Daniel was snorting Oxycontin, smoking crystal meth and shooting heroin, and selling drugs to finance his own habit. He resorted to stealing and selling everything he could to get that next fix. He parents finally kicked him out of the house. He ended up in California, where his mother eventually found him in a ramshackle motel, band around arm, spoon in hand.

The violent episode that followed at the ER, and then psych ward, most of which Daniel only knows about because his mother told him, somehow changed him. His fourth stint at rehab stuck. Finally.

“What we fail to do in teaching kids, we can easily say, here’s the red button, don’t’ touch the red button. The kids are going to touch the red button because they’re curious and they want to see what it does. We don’t tell kids drugs do exactly what they say they’re going to do. They’re going to make you feel wonderful. And give you a euphoric rush and you’re going to be giggling at stupid things and you’re going to think you’re having a good time, but that good time is short lived,” Daniel said. “Waking up with a hangover, getting arrested, having trust issues with your family, all the other negatives that come into play. We forget to tell them that they do exactly what they say they’re going to do. We forget to tell people why people do drugs in the first place. As a kid, you ask, if drugs are so bad, why do people try them in the first place? Then they see a family member smoking weed or getting wasted. When you’re young and naive, it looks harmless. You don’t see the residual effects of that drug use yet.”

But it’s the aftercare that matters most, the Regan’s found. How do you keep someone sober?

That’s where CFC comes in.

“What makes us stand out is we were built on the philosophy on, whatever you need to do to get well, there are many roads to recovery Whatever you need to recover, we will provide it,” Daniel said. “Being a person in recovery, I’ve seen the different cliques that happen in recovery. Okay, we’re all trying to get to the same place, but there’s different ways to get there. What I’ve seen, one group would hate the other group. I wanted to create a place that gave you an a la carte menu of recovery and you pick and choose what works for you, and we would help guide you.”

Daniel continued: “We recognize the importance of aftercare here. We know that treatment is just a small ingredient in the recipe for recovery. What counts is what happens when you come home. And trying to work on the family dynamic, create a safe environment, work through all those hiccups that are going to come along the way. …We not only work on addict but the whole family.”

CFC spearheaded its R.I.S.E. program — Recovery, Intervention, Support, and Education – in Howell Township in 2012. Together with township police, municipal alliance and chamber of commerce, CFC has helped create a support network to prevent use, get people out of their drug abuse into a treatment center that’s going to help. Their influence has no doubt lead to Howell from being one of top 10 heroin spots to dropping off the top 40 list in the state.

CFC offers client advocacy, treatment referrals, recovery coaching, family support, workshops and job opportunities and mentoring through local Chambers of Commerce. They present workshops in schools that focus on prevention.

“What I tell parents, is don’t be so lenient that’s it’s just pot smoking. It isn’t just pot smoking. It’s extremely controversial because so many people want pot legalized, and they’ll say it’s not a gateway drug, but it is, and so is alcohol. So don’t let your under-aged children drink alcohol. It’s not okay. It’s not okay. It’s the law,” Lynn said. “You may not agree with the law – if you can go die for your country at 18, you should be able to have a beer—but if the law says this is the way it is, you need to teach your children to abide by the law, whether you agree with it or not. By not doing that, your kids think they’re above the law, that it doesn’t pertain to them.”

In January, R.I.S.E. was adopted as Jackson Township’s program to help its residents who are battling addiction to get resources. The details aren’t finalized, but meetings will likely be starting in March.

R.I.S.E has the support of the township administration, chamber of commerce, CentraState and the board of education.

“We were excited to hear about the programs being offered and we look forward to seeing how they might fit into what we are doing as a district to help students,” said assistant superintendent of schools Nicole Pormilli. “We are interested in learning more about how the entire Jackson community can come together to benefit our kids.”

Daniel has been sober for years, his desire for chemical euphoria gone. The brokenness his sees in CFC clients has eliminated any temptation for fond nostalgia of his drug use.

And Simon has been clean for about nine months, Lynn and Daniel reported. He’s involved with CFC’s aftercare.

For more information about CFC and its programs, visit healingus.org.