Monmouth County Park System’s E. Murray Todd Half Marathon

LINCROFT – The Monmouth County Park System will hold its annual E. Murray Todd Half Marathon on March 12.

This 13.1-mile race takes runners through Lincroft, Holmdel and Colts Neck.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. at Brookdale Community College, Newman Springs Road.

Race medals will be awarded to all registered finishers.

Registration is accepted online or through the mail until March 7 and costs $35 per person.

Race day registration begins at 7 a.m. and costs $50 per person.

For more information about Monmouth County Park System, call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TDD/TTY number is 711.