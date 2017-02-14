What To Expect When Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

LONG BRANCH – It can be overwhelming to receive a breast cancer diagnosis. Learn more and be prepared for what will come at “What to Expect When You Have Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer,” a free program offered by the Cancer Support Community at Monmouth Medical Center.

Erin Dooley, MSN, RN, CBEC, CN-BN and Gina Tanenbaum BSN, RN, CN-BN will lead the discussion and explain what patients will face when they are diagnosed and possible treatment options. “What to Expect” will help women better understand their diagnosis and answer any questions or concerns they might have.

“What to Expect” will take place on February 22 from 2 to 3 p.m. in Suite ST-007 of the Maysie-Stroock Pavilion at Monmouth Medical Center, located at 300 Second Ave.

Refreshments will be served.

Registration is required.

To register, call the Cancer Support Community at 732-923-6090.