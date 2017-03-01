NOW HIRING – Full Time Graphic Designer

Micromedia Publications, the publisher of seven weekly newspapers in Ocean/Monmouth, is seeking an innovative & creative full time Graphic Designer/Layout Designer with at least two or more years’ experience with print and web platforms.

The candidate must be proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator & InDesign and possess strong typography & communication skills. Working under pressure with tight deadlines, the ability to multitask and an attention to detail is critical. The position involves designing graphical elements for our newspapers, website and social media pages including advertisements, banners, fliers and more. The office is located in Lakehurst.

Please e-mail resumes, cover letters, references and portfolio/design samples to Jason Allentoff, General Manager, at jallentoff@micromediapubs.com. No phone calls please!

Micromedia Publications offers a competitive base salary, medical benefits and paid vacation.