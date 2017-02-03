Traffic Violation Leads To Drug Arrests In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – The Lakehurst Police Department charged Olivia Jefferson 29, Browns Mills and Tina Rivera 43, Brick after an investigation by Officer Robert Schroeck and Sgt. Matthew Kline.

Sunday January 29th at about 20 minutes after midnight Officer Robert Schroeck stopped a 1997 Pontiac Sunbird for a loud exhaust and dangerous smoke. The vehicle was emitting such a large plume of smoke from it that Officer Schroeck believed the vehicle to be on fire. Once stopped, the driver of the vehicle, Olivia Jefferson, was found to be manifesting symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. An investigation and search of the vehicle led to the recovery and seizure of 15 bags (doses) of heroin, a hypodermic needle loaded with heroin, a quantity of marijuana, and a glass CDS pipe. The passenger, Tina Rivera, was found to be in possession of a glass CDS pipe as well.

Jefferson and Rivera were both arrested and transported to the Lakehurst Police Department for processing. Jefferson was charged with possession of heroin, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, and being under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Rivera was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Both were processed and released on summonses.