Overturned Vehicle Crash Sends One To The Hospital

MANCHESTER – On Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at approximately 3:27 pm, members of the Manchester Township Police Department responded to the area of Quail and Heron Streets, in the Cedar Glen West Adult Community, to investigate a motor vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle with possible entrapment.

Upon arrival, officers observed an overturned 2016 Buick Verano lying on its roof in the middle of the roadway. The Buick was the only vehicle involved. The investigation revealed that the Buick was traveling east on Quail Street, when it left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. The Buick was being operated by Sharon Watkins, 74, of Manchester, who was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River by ambulance with injuries to her head, hands, and knees. The investigation revealed that Watkins was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Responding and assisting at the scene were members of the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company, EMT’s from Manchester Volunteer First Aid, and MONOC Paramedics. The crash is being investigated by Patrolman O’Hara of the Manchester Township Police Patrol Bureau.

-From a press release provided by Manchester Township Police.