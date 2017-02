MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township High School Drama Club will perform their Spring musical, “The Addams Family,” on February 10 and 11 at the high school, 101 South Colonial Drive.

Show dates are February 10 at 7 p.m. and February 11 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Advance ticket prices are $10 Adults, $7 Students. All tickets are $12 at the door.

Tickets may be purchased in advance online at mths.seatyourself.biz or during lobby sale hours at MTHS on February 7 and 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.