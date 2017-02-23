Fast Response Contains House Fire To Kitchen

MANCHESTER – A Whiting resident was displaced after a fire damaged the kitchen of his residence. The fire, which is believed to have begun in the area of range, badly damage the kitchen of the residence. A quick response by members of the Whiting and Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Departments prevented additional damage to the dwelling.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at approximately 7:05 pm, officers from the Manchester Township Police Department responded to 2 B Colorado Way, in the Cedar Glen Lakes section of the Township for a reported kitchen fire. Upon arrival, Ptl. Brian Collins observed an active fire in the kitchen area and a heavy smoke condition throughout the residence. Ptl. Collins confirmed that no one was in the residence and also verified that no one was home in the adjoining unit. Members of the Whiting and Lakehurst Borough Volunteer Fire Companies responded and extinguished the fire.

Their prompt response enabled them to contain the fire and associated damage to the kitchen area of the residence. Preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the fire appears to be unattended cooking and as such it has been deemed non-suspicious.

Once the fire was extinguished, the Manchester Township Building Inspector surveyed the damage and deemed the residence temporarily uninhabitable. As result, the resident, who was not injured, was relocated with family.

Assisting at the scene were firefighters from Whiting and Lakehurst Volunteer Fire Companies, EMT’s from Quality Medical Transport, the Ocean County Fire Marshall, the Manchester Township Building Inspector and Manchester Emergency Management.

–Press release courtesy of the Manchester Township Police Department