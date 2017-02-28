2017 Lakehurst Beauty, Fashion And Prom Expo

LAKEHURST – Colonial Bouquet, Inc and Dimensional Designs Salon & Spa are spearheading the second local Beauty, Fashion and Prom Expo to be held in Lakehurst at La Bove Grande, from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 7, 2017.

The Prom Expo is going to mirror a bridal event where outside vendors are invited to participate in a vendor fair atmosphere followed by a full on fashion show and many surprises.

The Prom Expo Committee will select a diverse modeling entourage from the local area schools and will outfit the students in the current tuxedo and gown fashion for this prom season.

Dimensional Designs Salon & Spa will showcase their expertise in hair styles, nail and makeup artistry. Colonial Bouquet, Inc. will present modern and unique floral accessories along with traditional wristlets and boutonnieres. Other select Lakehurst businesses and local speciality shops have joined the team to ensure the event is exciting and worthwhile.

New and exciting this year, the Fashion Haunts Magazine will cover and include an article in their next issue following the Expo on April, 7th.

Rose Kaiser and Heather Cramer are excited to host this event again this year giving parents and teens the opportunity to attend together. Last year was such fun and this year will be more robust and more exciting.

● Male/Female Model Auditions are Tuesday, March 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm at Dimensional

Designs, 2 Locust Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733. Please call to register, 732-657-5727 (ages

12-18)

● Vendor Application is in effect until Saturday, April 1, 2017. Please contact Heather Cramer

at Colonial Bouquet, 3 Union Avenue, Lakehurst NJ 08733. 732-657-4670 to receive the

registration form.

Any vendor with related services to teens, beauty and fashion are invited to apply.

For up to date information, like and follow their Facebook page!