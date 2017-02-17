16 Addicts Helped In Manchester Through HARP

MANCHESTER – Police reported that there have been 16 people who have come in looking for help with their addiction since the Heroin Addiction Response Program started last month.

The HARP program allows users to turn themselves in, and hand over any drugs they have, without any threat of charges or jail. Instead, they are brought to a treatment center for addiction.

Manchester began the program on January 11, Capt. Todd Malland said. They had 3 people come in the first week, 2 the second, 5 the third, and 6 the fourth. There were no records yet for February 15.

HARP is a pilot program in New Jersey. For now, it is only available in Manchester and Brick. Brick’s mayor John Ducey recently announced that 30 people were helped during the first two weeks there.

The two departments partnered with Preferred Behavioral Health in Lakewood and Integrity House in Toms River. People seeking help can come to Manchester on Wednesdays and Brick on Thursdays. Anyone can come into the departments and request help with addiction to heroin or any other substance. They are screened by the officer there and then transported to the appropriate addiction care facility. Additionally, an officer who encounters a person outside the station can bring them in to be screened for the program if the person consents.