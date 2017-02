JACKSON – Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph Coronato will be speaking at Jackson United Methodist Church about the heroin epidemic in the county.

“The Growing Plague of Heroin in Our Neighborhoods” will be a free presentation followed by a question and answer period. It is sponsored by the Jackson Clergy Association. All are welcome.

The presentation will be given at 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, at the Jackson United Methodist Church, located at 68 Bennetts Mills Road.