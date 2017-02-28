Learn History, Memories Of Jackson Mills At Library Program

JACKSON – Ocean County Library will help celebrate Jackson Township’s 173rd anniversary with a presentation by Borden Applegate 6:30 p.m. on March 6.

The library’s Jackson Branch, 2 Jackson Drive, will host Applegate who will present his newly-released book, “Jackson Mills: A Personal Reflection.” He will follow it up with a Q&A session and book signing.

The book gives readers a brief glimpse of life during the 1940s and 50s in Jackson Mills, one of several villages that compose the township. Jackson Mills is located in the northern portion of the township.

The book is filled with photographs and copies of newspaper clippings. Applegate’s text connects the area’s residents with the events that made local life seem so idyllic at the time.

Applegate, a life-long resident, joined the Jackson Police Department as a patrol officer in 1961. He retired from the department as Deputy Chief of Police, with the rank of Major, in 1999.

The program is free but registration is required.

To register call the branch 732-928-4400 or visit the library’s website at theoceancountylibrary.org.