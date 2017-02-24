Jackson’s Meet The Mayor For February Canceled

JACKSON – Every month, Jackson Mayor Michael Reina has an informal sit-down with residents in the community at town hall. Residents can bring anything to his attention that might be on their minds. However, the February session is canceled due to medical reasons.

Originally set for Monday, February 27th, the next session will actually be held on Monday, March 27th at 7 p.m. However, Mayor Reina says if anyone has any concerns that they wish to address prior to the March meeting, they should contact the township administration at 732-928-1200.