Jackson Voters Consider Fire Elections, Budgets

JACKSON – Voters will be deciding on fire commissioners and fire department budgets in three districts this weekend.

Elections will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Jackson’s District 2, there are three people running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: John I. Alchevsky, Martin Flemming III, and Robert R. Redington, Jr.

There is also an unexpired one-year term on the ballot. John W. Ryan is the only candidate.

Voters will also decide on the budget, which would be $2,432,959. Of this, $1,644,914 would be raised in taxes.

In Jackson’s District 3, there are two people running for one, three-year term as a fire commissioner: Vincent Nicosia, Jr. and John E. Siedler.

The budget question asks voters to approve a $3,222,205 budget, with $2,957,854 to be raised through taxes.

In Jackson’s District 4, there are five people running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: Kenneth Byrnes, Wallace Jamison, Barry Olejarz, Brian Ruditsky, and Raymond Torres.

Voters will be asked to approve a budget of $2,096,141, of which $1,557,384 would be raised by taxes.