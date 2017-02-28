Jackson Police Arrest Alleged Home Burglar

JACKSON – A 21 year old Jackson man has been arrested and charged with burglary and theft for an incident on Brewers Bridge Road over the weekend.

Antunee Adams was released on a summons pending a future court date.

On Sunday, February 26, 2017 at approximately 4:40 a.m., Police Officers Michael Basso and Javier De La Torre responded to a residence located on Brewers Bridge Road on the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, the residents reported that they believed that an unknown male had attempted to make entry to their house through an unlocked rear door. The residence had a video surveillance system and a recording was played for the officers showing a male subject at the rear door of the residence. The victim initially believed that his barking dog may have scared the suspect away.

A check of the area was conducted for the male suspect but he was not located. Upon further investigation at the residence, it was discovered that the female resident’s wallet was stolen from her purse, which had been on a counter in the room just inside from where the entry was made.

At approximately 7:05 am, Police Officer Cherrick Daniels was on patrol in Anillop Plaza on Brewers Bridge Road when he observed a male who matched the description of the suspect in this incident. Officer Basso responded to the area and was able to positively identify the male as the suspect in the home’s surveillance video he had observed and placed him under arrest.

A short while later, the victim contacted headquarters to advise that the stolen wallet had been located, minus the money that had been inside, near the residence while the victim was walking their dog.

A full investigation is underway.