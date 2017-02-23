Jackson Memorial To Present “The Little Mermaid”

JACKSON – Jackson Memorial High School presents “The Little Mermaid,” at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 and 11, noon on March 11 and 2 p.m. March 12.

The cast will hold a character brunch on March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Tickets for the show are $12 presale, $15 at the door.

Tickets are available Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2:15 to 5 p.m. through March 9, or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The tickets can be purchased at the JMHS Fine Arts Center.

After March 9, all tickets will be available only 2 hours before the performance at full price.

The high school is located at 101 Don Connor Blvd.