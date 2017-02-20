Jackson Liberty To Perform “Spamalot”

JACKSON – The Jackson Liberty High School will take the stage this week with their production of “Spamalot.”

The opening night performance is Thursday, February 23rd at 6:30 p.m. There will be a performance Friday, February 24th at 7 p.m. and two shows on Saturday, February 25th – one at 1:30 and the second at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for adults & $15 for students and seniors.

Monty Python’s “Spamalot” is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Like the film, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian Legend, but the stage show differs in many ways.