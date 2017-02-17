Great Adventure Readies New Ride For 2017

JACKSON – A new themed area and ride will debut at Six Flags Great Adventure for the 2017 park season.

Ground broke late last year and crews are currently working on the roof of the building for the park’s 4D dark ride/interactive gaming adventure in 2017 called Justice League: Battle for Metropolis.

“Progress is moving steadily on our newly themed area, Metropolis, as well as the Justice League: Battle for Metropolis ride. Our team has been working hard through the winter weather, and we are nearing completion on the building that houses the ride,” Neal Thurman, president of Six Flags Great Adventure, Safari and Hurricane Harbor, told The Jackson Times. “Next, we will focus on all of the mechanical and theming elements inside the new Hall of Justice.”

Justice League: Battle for Metropolis will create a virtual world in which riders can fight alongside favorite DC Comics heroes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Women to defeat arch villains Lex Luthor and The Joker.

“This is an extremely complex and high-tech attraction that will combine the excitement of a roller coaster with 3D imagery, 4D special effects plus interactive gaming elements. This ride will be perfect for kids and thrill seekers alike,” Thurman said. “The competitive gaming aspect will pull riders back again and again, trying to reach a higher score and outperform their friends.”

Guests can check out the progress on social media.

“We have videos of construction posted on our YouTube channel and have been keeping guests posted on construction via Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Currently, they are working on the roof of the building. Once the building is complete, they can begin to work on the ride inside,” GA communications director Kristin Siebeneicher said.

Thurman added that it’s the perfect time to open the attraction, with the Wonder Woman movie releasing this summer and the first Justice League movie following in autumn.

“It’s truly the Summer of Super Heroes, and Six Flags Great Adventure will offer a series of fun events all season long that celebrate these iconic characters,” Thurman said. “Justice League: Battle for Metropolis is free with park admission, Season Pass and active Membership. Innovation is in our DNA, and we can’t wait for guests to experience this unique, intense, cutting edge thrill ride this summer.”

Videos of the construction can be viewed on GA’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/SixFlagsGrAdventure.