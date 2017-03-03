CareOne At Jackson Announces Opening Of Memory Care Assisted Living

JACKSON – CareOne Assisted Living at Jackson has announced the grand opening of 35 studio apartments for individuals needing memory care assisted living.

A grand opening celebration featuring Miss New Jersey Brittany Hansen is on April 27 from 4 to 7 p.m.

When asked about the addition to the 5 Star Rehabilitation Center, Administrator Arthur Frisch said, “Our staff is extremely excited to be pioneering a new Memory Care Assisted Living program in Jackson for the senior health community. CareOne at Jackson Memory Care Assisted Living will include two neighborhoods for our residents that have been diagnosed with dementia, Alzheimer’s or memory impairments.”

CareOne at Jackson Assisted Living has specially trained staff to care for memory care residents with 24 hour monitoring and assistance, spacious studio suites, onsite doctor visits and onsite rehabilitation services.

For more information about CareOne at Jackson Assisted Living or to schedule a tour and lunch, please call 732-367-6600.