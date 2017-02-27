Toddler Dials 911 To Save Her Mother’s Life

BRICK – A three-year-old 9-1-1 caller touched hearts in the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office and Brick Township Police Department when she dialed the county’s 9-1-1 Communications Center to say “my mommy is sick.”

9-1-1 operator Richard Incremona, who has worked in Monmouth County’s Communications Division for four and a half years, took the call in early February. After he realized a toddler was on the other end, Incremona changed tactics by speaking to the three-year-old in a way she could understand. He assured her he was going to send friends to help and continued to ask questions to determine the condition of her mother. The information was immediately dispatched to Brick Township 9-1-1 Operator Kimberly Greenspan, and help was on the way.

Members from both law enforcement agencies came together to meet the three-year-old give praise for her for her great efforts. Thanks to the little girl’s knowledge of how to dial 9-1-1 and the quick thinking of the 9-1-1 operator, all is well.