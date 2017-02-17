Green Team Gets Silver

BRICK – Sustainable Brick, or the “Green Team.” was recognized by Sustainable Jersey for winning the Silver Award, an honor that has only been earned by 45 municipalities in the state. There are two levels of certification, bronze and silver. The silver award means a municipality has made significant progress in a number of categories towards sustainability and is a statewide and national leader.

Mayor Ducey recognize all of the 2016 and 2017 Sustainable Brick committee members with a proclamation and certificates. Most of them were on the committee last year and were reappointed. Committee members that were not present for this photo are:

Stephen Specht from the MUA; Dennis Filippone from the BOE; Leah Thiel; Sharon Ercoliani, longtime Sustainable Brick Chairman John Hyfantis; Susan Lydecker; Gary Szymanski; Paul Kurtz; Joseph Lamb and Kelly Romanowski.