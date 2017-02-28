Charges Dismissed Against Former Brick Superintendent

OCEAN COUNTY – The Brick school superintendent who was accused of engineering a plan to give his grandchild free day care and transportation has had all charges against him dismissed, according to an opinion published yesterday by Superior Court Judge Patricia Roe.

The indictment had charged Walter Uszenski of Brick, in his capacity as a superintendent; former Brick Schools Interim Director of Public Services Andrew Morgan of Edison; former Brick Schools Academic Officer Lorraine Morgan, 58, of Edison; and Jacqueline Halsey, 37, of Brick, the daughter of Walter Uszenski.

The charges claimed that those four conspired to create a free day care and transportation for Halsey’s child, to the cost of approximately $50,000. Additionally, Andrew Morgan had charges against him for failing to list that he was charged with dealing drugs in 1990 when applying for the district.

All charges against Uszenski and his daughter have been dropped, according to Uszenski’s lawyer, Joseph Benedict. However, there are still two remaining charges against Andrew Morgan regarding his employment. Benedict said he is unsure if Uszenski would go back to the district that had suspended him without pay. He has an employment lawyer to advise him about that.

In terms of the criminal parts of the trial, the case now lies with the prosecutor’s office, he said.

“It’s a very defendable case,” Benedict said. “It would be a waste of their efforts.”

The prosecutor’s office still feels there is a case there, according to its press officer, Al Della Fave.

“We are reviewing the court’s written opinion and assessing our options,” he wrote in a statement. “We have 45 days to review. A determination will be made whether to appeal or represent the case to the Grand Jury. It is the firm belief of (the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office) that there has been a violation of the law and we will aggressively move forward in our efforts to continue prosecution. This is far from over.”

The case began with an indictment in 2013 on charges of Official Misconduct and Theft by Deception for their alleged roles in a series of schemes which the prosecutor said was devised and orchestrated to provide a child of Jacqueline Halsey with educational and other services at public expense to which the child was not legally entitled.

Andrew Morgan was also indicted on charges of False Swearing and Theft by Deception for allegedly knowingly concealing his prior criminal conviction for Criminal Sale of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in New York City in 1990. Morgan falsely certified in his employment application for the Interim Director of Special Services position that he had never been arrested, charged or convicted of a criminal offense.

Morgan resigned from his position on December 31, 2013. He received in excess of $60,000 in compensation from the Brick Board of Education between March 1 and December 31, 2013.

The indictment alleged that former Superintendent Walter Uszenski and Andrew Morgan, who became the Interim Director of Special Services for the Brick public school district upon Uszenski’s recommendation in July of 2013, engineered a plan to provide Halsey’s preschool aged child with full-time day care and transportation at the school district’s expense by falsely claiming that the program and services were educationally appropriate and necessary.

The investigation revealed that Halsey initiated and approved the improper request and that both Morgan and Uszenski, the superintendent, executed the necessary approvals required for the Brick Board of Education to fund the program and related services. The amount of fraudulent benefits conferred is believed to exceed $50,000.

The investigation revealed that Andrew Morgan initially was hired by the Brick Board of Education, at the request and recommendation of Uszenski, to conduct an “audit” of the Brick schools special services section in March of 2013.

Uszenski and Morgan knew each other and had worked together before 2013. The $17,499 “audit”, which is approximately 7 pages in length, was critical of the job performance of the then-director of special services. Morgan was paid more than $83 per hour for 209 hours to prepare and write the “audit.”

The “audit” also advocated saving the district money by providing services to special needs students in-district rather than sending those students out of district and paying private tuition. As a result of the “audit,” Uszenski recommended Morgan to the Board of Education to become the “Interim Director of Special Services.”

The school board hired Morgan for that position. It is alleged that the “audit” was a pretense to position Morgan as the director of the special services section. He began serving on July 1, 2013. One of his first official acts was to engineer a fraudulent special education plan for Halsey’s child, who is also Uszenski’s grandchild, to receive unnecessary services and transportation at taxpayer’s expense.

Uszenski, Morgan and Halsey had been charged with the second degree crime of Official Misconduct and third degree Theft by Deception.

Each of them had also been charged with third degree Official Misconduct.

Lorraine Morgan, Andrew Morgan’s wife, was also charged by the Grand Jury with Official Misconduct, a third degree offense, for her role in approving unnecessary counseling services for the former superintendent’s grandson.