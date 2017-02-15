Brick Voters Consider Fire Elections, Budgets

BRICK – Voters will be deciding on fire commissioners and fire department budgets in three districts this weekend.

Elections will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In District 1, two people are running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: Ronald M. Gaskill, Sr. and Steven P. Gerling.

Voters are being asked to approve a budget of $2,446,200, of which $2,320, 000 would be raised by taxes.

In District 2, two people are running for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: Stephen W. Earl, Jr. and Joseph J. Pawlowicz, Jr.

Voters are being asked to approve a $1,920,564 budget, of which $1,750,000 would be raised by taxes.

In District 3, two people are running unopposed for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners: Robert J. Salmon and Donald Wilkinson.

Voters are being asked to approve a $1,257,095 budget, of which $1,234,955 would be raised with taxes.