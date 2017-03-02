Brick Voters Approve Fire Budgets, Re-Elect Incumbents

BRICK – Voters approved the budgets in all three fire districts and re-elected incumbents as fire commissioners in the election that took place February 18.

In District 1, two people ran for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners. Ronald M. Gaskill, Sr. won 199 votes and Steven P. Gerling won 177 votes.

Voters approved the budget 154 votes to 72. The budget will be $2,446,200, of which $2,320, 000 will be raised by taxes.

In District 2, two people ran for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners. Stephen W. Earl, Jr. won 154 votes and Joseph J. Pawlowicz, Jr. won 173 votes.

Voters approved the budget 150 votes to 44. The budget will be $1,920,564, of which $1,750,000 would be raised by taxes.

In District 3, two people ran unopposed for two, three-year terms as fire commissioners. Robert J. Salmon won 84 votes and Donald Wilkinson won 82 votes.

Voters approved the budget 74 votes to 34. The budget will be $1,257,095, of which $1,234,955 will be raised with taxes.