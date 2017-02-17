The Sounds Of Summer Concert Series Returning To Berkeley

BERKELEY – Mayor Carmen F. Amato, Jr. is proud to announce the Sounds of Summer Concert Series will return to Veterans Park this summer. “I am pleased to announce the return of our popular and now expanded “Sounds of Summer Concert Series” for 2017,” Mayor Amato said.

This year, in addition to the regular Wednesday night shows, Berkeley Township will be adding two weekend shows to the lineup. “The series will start on Saturday, June 10th from 11:00am to 3:00pm, in conjunction with our Berkeley Township DARE Car Show, and we will feature long-time Jersey Shore talent, Rock N’ Rhythm – a five-part vocal group with a tight harmonious sound of both traditional Doo-Wop and contemporary styles,” Amato added.

“The first night of our Wednesday night Concerts, will begin on June 28th. Beginning at 6pm, we will feature opening act Julian, a man with a 1,000 voices, with Dominique, who sings a wide variety of music. The main act will be Michael DelGuidice & Big Shot, celebrating the music of Billy Joel. We will also have a fabulous fireworks display after the show,” Mayor Amato said.

July 12th, beginning at 6pm, we will feature Gerard Esposito, one of New Jersey’s most requested entertainers singing songs from VEGAS to BROADWAY, followed by the fabulous headliner, The Duprees.

July 26th, beginning at 6:30pm and again at 7:30pm, we will have the Cast of Beatlemania, a Beatles Tribute Band. The first set will feature the early years of that exciting era when the Fab Four ruled the world of rock ‘n’ roll. The second set will be the later years featuring music from Sgt. Pepper album.

August 2nd, beginning at 5pm, will be our Sixth Annual “Night out Against Crime.” Mayor Amato stated, “The Berkeley Township Police Department will be on hand along with our Township First Aid Squads, Township Fire Departments and other public safety agencies to greet residents and show the different types of equipment that they utilize. All of these public safety agencies will have their vehicles and equipment on display, as well. Our DARE Program will also be there with games and prizes for the children to enjoy.” The group performing at 7:30pm will be Radio Nashville, covering the Best Modern Country Music from the North of Nashville.

August 9th will be our Annual Beach Party at White Sands Beach in South Seaside Park at 23rd Avenue. From 5:30pm to 8:30pm Alotta Colada, a jamming island party band with great music, props and a lot of energy, will entertain crowds for the evening.

August 23rd, beginning at 6pm, we will feature local talent Jukebox Legends singing all the great songs of the 50’s, 60’s & 70’s, followed by New York Bee Gees, delivering songs from every decade of the Bee Gees catalog.

September 10th is Berkeley Township Community Pride Day. Community Pride Day begins at 10 am with rides and inflatables for the kids. We will have many vendors, local non-profits and community groups. The late afternoon will begin our musical entertainment with Sounds of the Street, a popular Doo-Wop group followed by The Infernos Band, America’s #1 Show Band and the area’s premier live performance group. After the show, we will have a fabulous fireworks display.

Our Finale will be Sunday, September 17th, from 11:00am to 3:00pm in conjunction with the Ocean County Car Show. Entertainment will be provided by the Rip Chords, best known for their 1964 smash hit, “Hey Little Cobra.”

As always, the cost of the summer entertainment is funded 100% by community and business donations. These donations fund Berkeley Township’s entire Summer Concert Series, our Beach Party, Berkeley Pride Day and other summer events. The funds are raised through the Mayor’s golf outing, our summer program book and outdoor stage advertising.

The first fundraiser, The Annual Mayor’s Golf Outing, is scheduled for June 1st. If you’re interested in being a sponsor or playing in the golf outing, you can contact Berkeley Recreation at: 732-269-4456.

Mayor Amato said, “As you can see we have a great mix of talented groups in our summer line up. There’s something for everyone! Please come on out for a great summer of entertainment and don’t forget to bring a chair! Refreshments are always provided by our local non-profit groups and organizations that use these concerts as their fundraisers. We hope to see you at the show!!!