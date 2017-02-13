Mayor Amato Announces Nearly $1 Million In Grant Funding For Berkeley

BERKELEY – Mayor Carmen F. Amato, Jr., is pleased to announce that Berkeley Township will receive nearly $1 million in grants from the State of NJ.

“I am pleased that we will be receiving $712,380 in Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Funding, administered by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority along with a $275,000 grant from the State of New Jersey, Department of Transportation in Local Aid Infrastructure Funding,” Amato said.

“The 712,380 grant awarded through the Hazardous Discharge Site Remediation Fund (HDSRF) will be used specifically at the Beachwood Mall site,” he added.

The funding will be utilized to investigate areas of concern identified in past preliminary studies. The proposed Remedial Investigation (RI) scope of work will be done into two phases; the front portion, which consists of the former mall site with the second phase of the proposed RI activities being on the back portion, which consists of the Former South Brunswick Asphalt Plant.

“This will funding will enable the Township to get a full and complete picture of what is on the site, which will assist the redeveloper in remediation,” Amato said.

T & M Associates, the Township Planners, will be doing the work associated with the HDSRF grant.

“The $275,000 grant awarded from the State of New Jersey, Department of Transportation in Local Aid Infrastructure Fund, funded the work for the resurfacing of JFK Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue,” Amato said.

“I want to thank Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and her staff for their assistance in making sure Berkeley Township received this critical funding for this project. With 271 miles of municipal roadways, JFK Blvd, was by far in the worse condition and needed to be resurfaced badly. This funding enabled this to occur and we are grateful.”