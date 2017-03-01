Free Babysitting Course For Beachwood Teens

BEACHWOOD – The American Red Cross Babysitting Course will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 18 at Mayo Park Center, located at 518 Bayside Ave.

The course is open to children ages 12 to 16.

This is a free course. Lunch and the $25 fee will be provided by the Beachwood Mayor’s Wellness Campaign.

Those with a baby doll should bring the doll with them.

Space is limited. Registration is required. Registration forms available at Beachwood Borough Hall, 1600 Pinewald Road.

For more information, contact groma@comcast.net or smcnabb@beachwoodusa.com.