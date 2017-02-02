New Condos Proposed For Route 9 In Berkeley

BERKELEY – The township Board of Adjustment will hear a development plan for 74 two-bedroom condos on a strip of undeveloped land on the southbound side of Route 9 near Grant Concourse.

The property is located on 12.62 acres at Lot 26.01, Block 1014. The condo complex would have an entrance on Route 9. It would back up against Tioga Avenue, although it would not have an access road there.

The builder is seeking approval for 74 two-bedroom condominiums consisting of seven buildings and a clubhouse with outdoor recreation.

It is in the R-400 residential zone and the CN-C corridor node overlay zone. The builder has to appear before the Board of Adjustment to ask for the construction to be allowed. This kind of property is not currently allowed for four reasons. The corridor node overlay zone requires there to be some commercial aspect to the development, like a storefront, of which there is none. They are also seeking a change in pavement width in certain areas. The law has a minimum of 25 feet of width and the project has 24 feet. The buildings are supposed to be at least 100 feet away from the rear neighbors, but they are only 62.3 feet away. The construction is also supposed to be at least 400 feet set back from Route 9, but on-ly 169.45 feet is in the plan. The applicant is stating that there are other properties along Route 9 that are not 400 feet from the road.

Currently, the property is owned by the Diocese of Trenton. The developer would be R. Stone and Company, 201 Main Street, Toms River.

The public has a chance to comment on this application before the board. The Board of Adjustment meets on February 8 at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are held at the town hall, located at 627 Pinewald-Keswick Road.