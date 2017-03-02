Berkeley Honors NAACP Chapter

BERKELEY – Berkeley Mayor Carmen Amato and the Council thanked the Toms River Area chapter of the NAACP for its efforts during Black History Month in and around Berkeley.

In their comments, leaders from the chapter and local officials both mentioned the history of its Manitou neighborhood, a predominantly black neighborhood that through the years continues to foster community spirit through special events, sports programs and other initiatives.

A special proclamation was presented at the February 27 council meeting. NAACP officers thanked elected officials for their support, mentioned some successful events held throughout this year’s Black History Month and encouraged the community to look for upcoming programs.